Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, is getting married, and the wedding festivities are in full swing. The actress with her daughter Malti, arrived in India two days ago, while her husband, Nick Jonas, joined them today (February 7). Priyanka leaves no stone unturned to make this occasion unforgettable, from dancing to the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi track to getting mehendi done with her cousins. The actress has been spotted with her in-laws and husband, looking stunning. Priyanka was a vision of elegance in a black lehenga, while Nick looked perfect in a black kurta. Priyanka's mother-in-law wore a chic black gown, and her father-in-law sported a dapper black suit. The family certainly turned heads! Nick Jonas Arrives in Mumbai for Wedding Celebrations of Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra With Husband Nick Jonas and Her In-laws

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)