Coronavirus is still in the air and as a citizen of any country, one needs to get vaccinated to stay away from the deadly bug. It was sometime back Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared that she is fully protected from corona as she took both her doses. Well now, the actress posted a click of herself on Instagram stories as she got her booster shot for COVID-19. She even urged fans to get vaccinated. Have a look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)