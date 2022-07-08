Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a cute picture on Instagram today, as she enjoyed a day out with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress shared a photo on her IG feed that sees her holding Malti in her arms (face covered) and posing for the cam during a hike with an old friend. Seems like mommy had a great time with her little one. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Drops FIRST Pic of Baby Malti Marie While Wishing Mum Madhu on Her Birthday; Nick Jonas Is All Hearts!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)