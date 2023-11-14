Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas illuminated Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles, captivating onlookers as they held hands at a festive gathering. The couple, dressed in vibrant traditional attire, exuded grace as they exited the bash. Priyanka dazzled in a maroon micro velvet blouse paired with a cream lehenga, adorned with a Bulgari serpent necklace. Her dramatic makeup added a touch of allure. Nick looked dapper in a white kurta, white pajama, and a stylish pink brocade jacket. The festivities included Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, who sported a charming blue kurta pajama. Priyanka Chopra Feels Guilty of 'Skipping' Many Diwalis and Prioritising Work Over Family, Says 'It Was Okay Till My Dad Passed Away'.

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

