Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, reflected on the profound impact of her father's passing, expressing how it grounded her and provided a crucial life lesson. According to HT City, she recounted instances of unintentional neglect, acknowledging forgotten birthdays and missed celebrations in her busy 20s. It was her father's illness and subsequent demise that jolted her into the realization of life's brevity. Priyanka added, don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s? or how many times like I missed Diwali because I am working in Europe and they don’t have Diwali here so it’s fine. I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay till I did." Chopra found this moment to be pivotal, highlighting the necessity to focus on substantial aspects that truly matter, bringing an essential grounding to her life. Nick Jonas Fixes Priyanka Chopra's Ponytail As They Return Home After Enjoying Wimbledon Women's Final (Watch Video).

