Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly set to marry in Delhi on March 15. The couple's Mumbai house is lit with lights ahead of their big day, and wedding preparations are in full swing. For the uninitiated, Pulkit and Kriti got engaged last month, and pictures from their roka ceremony also went viral on social media. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Dish Out Couple Goals in New Insta Pics!.

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding preparations begin:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)