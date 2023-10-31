Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram to drop some unseen vacation pics with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. The two not just looked happy together, but they dished out major couple goals as well. The pics were shared on Insta on the occasion of Kriti’s birthday where Pulkit wished her saying, ‘Happy Birthday my love!’. Kriti reacted to his post by commenting, ‘My sunshine!’. Kriti Kharbanda Showers Love on Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat for His Performance in Fukrey 3, Says ‘You Look Like a Billion Bucks’ (View Post).

Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda

