In a significant casting development, Riteish Deshmukh is set to take on the negative lead in the upcoming film Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor. Known for his versatility, Ajay Devgn kicked off the shooting on January 6 under the direction of Rajkumar Gupta. The announcement adds an intriguing layer to the film, and with Devgn's diverse lineup, Raid 2 promises to be a compelling addition to the actor's extensive body of work in Indian cinema. Raid 2 Announced! Ajay Devgn To Return As IRS Officer Amay Patnaik; Raj Kumar Gupta Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on November 15 (View Poster).

See Latest News About Raid 2 Here:

RITEISH DESHMUKH IS ANTAGONIST IN AJAY DEVGN STARRER ‘RAID 2’… After collaborating in comedies, #RiteishDeshmukh will face off against #AjayDevgn for the first time in #Raid2… Also features #VaaniKapoor… Directed by #RajkumarGupta… In *cinemas* 15 Nov 2024.#TSeries… pic.twitter.com/XRfZSmb3HF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)