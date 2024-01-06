Raid 2 has been officially announced! The upcoming film, serving as a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, will mark the return of Ajay Devgn as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik. The makers shared the news alongside a poster, which also reveals the film’s release date. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to hit theaters on November 15. The shooting of the film commenced today. Raid 2 is produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios. Ajay Devgn's Raid to be Turned Into a Franchise; Producer Bhushan Kumar Confirms Script For the Sequel is Under Development.

