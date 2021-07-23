The latest update with regards to the Raj Kundra pornography case is that the police have asked to increase the custody period of the businessmen. Reportedly, the police suspect that money earned from the porn production was used online for betting.

Check It Out:

Police suspect that money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated, Mumbai Police tells Court — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)