Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan has failed to mint a fantastic figure at the box office. As the Aanand L Rai directorial was able to collect only Rs 7.05 crore on its fourth day (Sunday) at the ticket window, thus bringing the total to Rs 28.16 crore in India. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Raksha Bandhan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Sincere Performance Fails To Save This High-Pitched Melodrama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Update:

#RakshaBandhan remains low-key on Day 4 [Sun], not hitting double digits even once... Mass pockets remain steady, but the overall 4-day total is disappointing... Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 28.16 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/oITWpHwbcD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2022

