Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a grand celebration in South Goa. The intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends from the industry, was a beautiful affair filled with love and joy. The couple has now shared the first photos from their wedding on Instagram, showcasing their happiness and commitment to each other. In the caption, they expressed their love, saying, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024." These photos show Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani performing the wedding rituals as a stunning bride and groom, radiating love and happiness. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Tie the Knot in Traditional Sikh Ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

