Bollywood lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to marry in Goa, with guests already arriving at the venue. Actor Varun Dhawan has been treating fans to insights through his Instagram stories. Recently, he shared a snap of a yummy Goan thali, sure to tantalise taste buds. The thali showcased a medley of authentic Goa dishes, a fitting tribute to the coastal state's culinary heritage. With Varun's posts providing a peek into the wedding festivities, fans are eager to catch more glimpses of the couple's big day. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Guest Varun Dhawan Enjoys Welcome Drink As He Reaches Goa (View Pic).

