Rakul Preet Singh has shared a few pictures from her Christmas celebration in which she is seen posing with beau Jackky Bhagnani and other friends. She mentioned in her Insta post, “Christmas weekend was full of best energies blessed to spend it with all my favs.” Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Beau Jackky Bhagnani on His Birthday With Cuddly Pic on Insta, Calls Him 'Best Gift' (View Post).

Rakul Preet Singh’s Christmas Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

