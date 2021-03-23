The makers of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold back the release of the Hindi version of the film, due to the current COVID-19 situation. The trilingual adventure drama starring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. However, the Telugu and Tamil versions, Aranya and Kaadan will release as planned on March 26, 2021.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

