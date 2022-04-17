Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband Bharat Sahni took to Instagram, and shared some beautiful pictures from the big day of RanLia’s wedding. While sharing the dreamy images, he wrote, "Last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless @aliaabhatt #Rans." Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Look Ultra-Stylish as They Pose for a Pic During RAlia’s Post-Wedding Party!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

