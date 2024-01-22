Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt participated in the momentous consecration ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Following the inauguration, the duo joined a crowd of devotees to witness the 'Ram Lalla' Darshan, creating a buzz among netizens. The highly anticipated Ram Mandir inauguration occurred at 12:20 pm, attracting the presence of numerous film industry and political luminaries. View the video capturing Ranbir and Alia's presence amid the devotees below! Alia Bhatt's Enchanting Turquoise Blue Saree Unveils the Timeless Saga of Ramayana, Actress Looks Elegant at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (View Pics),

Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Video At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

View this post on Instagram

