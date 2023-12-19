Randeep Hooda couldn't resist lavishing praise upon his wife, Lin Laishram, on her special day. Expressing his sentiments on social media, the actor penned a heartfelt note thanking Lin for the unwavering stability and serenity she brought into his life. He extensively praised her in his note, expressing deep gratitude for the life they share. Alongside the touching message, a snapshot shows Randeep seated on a bike with Lin as his pillion rider, while another picture captures the couple radiating elegance and profound affection during their reception party. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Set the Dance Floor Ablaze at Their Mumbai Wedding Reception! Watch Video of Newlyweds Enjoying Their Big Night.

Randeep Hooda Shares Beautiful Pics To Wish Wife Lin:

