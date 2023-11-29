Randeep Hooda exchanged vows with Lin Laishram on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. The couple had been in a relationship for several years before tying the knot. Following their nuptials, the actor promptly shared stunning wedding photos on Instagram, which sees the couple performing traditional Meitei rituals. In the pictures, the groom is adorned in traditional Manipuri attire, while the bride radiates in gold jewellery and vibrant wedding attire. Hooda captioned the post, "From today, we are one." Have a look! Randeep Hooda Marries Girlfriend Lin Laishram in Imphal; Check Out Viral Video From the Couple's Wedding!

Randeep Hooda Marries Lin Laishram:

