Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a rare selfie from her salon visit. The picture shared by the actress saw her smiling for the lenses in a blue shirt, getting her hair styled. As soon as, she made the post, her husband, Ranveer Singh, commented on it, saying 'cute'. It was in February this year, when the couple announced on Insta that they were expecting their first child. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy With Cute Post on Insta; Baby To Arrive in September 2024!

Deepika Padukone Pampers Herself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh's Comment on DP's Post

Deepika Padukone Instagram

