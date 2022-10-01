The Meta Creator Day was recently held and we saw Ranveer Singh shake a leg with Tanzanian content creator-dancer-artist Kili Paul who rose to fame for his perfect lip-syncing and performances in viral IG reels. Social media sensations Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair were also in attendance. Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Says He and Ranveer Singh Are Complete Fashion Buddies.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

