Ranveer Singh who walked the ramp with Alia Bhatt at the Manish Malhotra bridal couture show, stopped abruptly during his walk when he spotted his wife Deepika in the crowd. He made his way towards her to give her a kiss and also greeted Karan Johar who was sitting nearby. Alia, who was dressed as the showstopper also walked the ramp with Manish and Ranveer, and as the three stood together, Ranveer asked her if she would like to sing. Alia, who did not sing, joked that it was late and everyone should go to sleep. Pushpa 2: Ranveer Singh to Play Cop in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film - Reports.

Ranveer Gives Deepika a Kiss

And here’s the energiser bunny of Bollywood, @RanveerOfficial walking for @ManishMalhotra in Mumbai today— and he stops midway to kiss his wife @deepikapadukone! What a cute moment between the two lovebirds 💞 pic.twitter.com/x2WK0NfeAv — HT City (@htcity) July 20, 2023

Ranveer Asks Alia to Sing

Hey @RanveerOfficial, you really put @aliaa08 in a spot here, asking her to sing impromptu! The cute duo spotted at @ManishMalhotra’s bridal couture show in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/kGj7Kxq7Kj — HT City (@htcity) July 20, 2023

