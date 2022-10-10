Rekha turns 68 today and to celebrate the occasion let's take a look at this rare throwback video of the Bollywood actress. This is quite an old video of the actress from interview footage where she beautifully sings Mehdi Hassan's iconic ghazal 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Giraa to Rahe Ho.' Janhvi Kapoor Is a Visual Treat as She Dances to Rekha’s Iconic Song ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’ from Umrao Jaan (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Happy Birthday, #Rekha (10/10). In this video, the diva is singing “Mujhe tum nazar se giraa to rahe ho...mujhe tum kabhi bhii bhulaa naa sakoge” Courtesy- BBC What are your favourite Rekha films? pic.twitter.com/LuSjJzuKKn — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) October 10, 2022

