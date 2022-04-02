Very few people in this world have the guts to follow their passion, and even fewer make it to live their dreams. Remo D'Souza is one such person who is one of the best choreographers in Bollywood. When in 12th standard, he realised that he did not want to study further. He pursued his passion for dancing. Anything that Remo D'Souza knows about dancing is on his own. He never took training in dancing and learned everything from watching movies, music videos, etc. He considered Micheal Jackson his guru and forayed into Bollywood. He is one of the best choreographers who has made several celebs dance to his steps.

Songs like "Bezubaan" (ABCD), "Sunn Saathiya" (ABCD 2), "Balam Pichkari" (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) are some of the songs that have been choreographed by Remo. He made his television debut with the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor as judges and mentors. He also ventured in direction with the comedy film F.A.L.T.U. He is known for his work on films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.

Any song choreographed by Remo becomes iconic. People love his songs and the steps from his songs become hook steps for everyone to dance on. Today marks his 48th birthday, and to celebrate the same, we are taking a look at some of the most iconic songs choreographed by him.

Take A Look:

Bezubaan from ABCD

Sunn Saathiya from ABCD 2

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ghar More Pardesiya Kalank

Pinga from Bajirao Mastani

Remo D'Souza has always made people groove and we wish to see him choreograph more and more Bollywood tracks. Join us in wishing him a very happy birthday.

