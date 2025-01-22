The Mumbai police today, January 22, said that artists from entertainment industry including actor Rajpal Yadav, comedian and singer Sugandha Mishra and National Award-winning choreographer Remo D'Souza received death threats. As per news agency IANS, the three artists received threats via email. The Amboli police have registered cases based on complaints from the artists and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Amboli Police Launches Investigation

Actors Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra have received threats via email. Amboli police have registered cases based on complaints from the actors and launched an investigation into the matter: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/wNhVF2sRLG — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

