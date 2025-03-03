The trailer for Be Happy has just dropped, offering a glimpse into an emotionally uplifting cinematic journey. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi, the film follows a single father and his exceptionally talented daughter, Inayat, who dreams of competing on the nation’s biggest dance reality show. When an unexpected crisis threatens her aspirations, Shiv embarks on an extraordinary journey to keep his daughter’s dreams alive. The movie also features a playful dynamic between Junior Bachchan and Nora. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy blends emotional depth with captivating performances. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting March 14, 2025. ‘I Want To Talk’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Finds His Form Back in Shoojit Sircar’s Emotionally Resonant Drama That’s Also Surprisingly Funny (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch 'Be Happy' Trailer:

