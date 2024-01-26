On Republic Day 2024, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a patriotic video on social media featuring his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. In the video, Kumar and Shroff are seen running on the beach in Jordan with Indian flag in their hands, with the patriotic song "Vande Mataram" playing in the background. The video is a tribute to India's Republic Day and a message of unity and strength. "New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come," Kumar captioned the post. Republic Day 2024: India to Display Military Might, Women Empowerment at R-Day Parade on Kartavya Path.

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff Wish Happy Republic Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

