Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies are dreamy. The couple shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony on Instagram and the duo is all smiles as they cherish every moment ahead of the big day. The couple looked stunning in traditional attires for the event. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Dazzle in Traditional Attire at Their Pre-Wedding Cocktail Party (View Pics).

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

