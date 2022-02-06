Salman Khan took to Twitter to pay tribute to India's nightingale. The actor shared a picture with veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away his morning (February 4). He penned a few sweet lines for her as well.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji pic.twitter.com/cCrNfj29dG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)