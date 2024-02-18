Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Dangal, has died at the age of 19. Zaira Wasim, who played young Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-led film, expressed grief over her co-star’s demise at such a young age. The former actress wrote on X, “I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time.” Suhani Bhatnagar Death: Aamir Khan Mourns the Demise of Late Actress, Says ‘Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her’.

Zaira Wasim Condoles Suhani Bhatnagar’s Death

I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences. — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)