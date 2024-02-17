Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, has died at the age of 19. She had fractured her leg and was being treated at AIIMS in Delhi. Unfortunately, fluid buildup in her body led to her death. Aamir Khan's production company released a statement expressing sorrow for her passing. They said, "We are deeply saddened to hear about Suhani's passing—our heartfelt condolences to her mother, Poojaji, and the whole family. Suhani was a talented young girl and a valuable member of the team. Dangal would have been incomplete without her. You will always be a star in our hearts. Rest in peace, Suhani." Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19: Everything You Must Know About the Dangal Actress.

Aamir Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Suhani Bhatnagar

We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family 🙏🏽 Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in… — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) February 17, 2024

