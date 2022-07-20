If you were unable to catch R Madhavan's latest masterpiece Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at the theatres, fret not, as it's releasing soon on an OTT platform. FYI, the epic film which is based on on the life of Nambi Narayanan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. R Madhavan Celebrates Rocketry’s Success With Nambi Narayanan’s Family, Pens ‘Mission Accomplished’ (View Pic).

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect on Prime Video:

hop on for a space adventure 🚀#RocketryOnPrime, July 26 pic.twitter.com/W3JDZEz2eD — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)