Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared a celebration video which sees a lot of happy faces. The actor announced it's a wrap for his next movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While sharing the happy video Ranveer wrote, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. IT’S A TALKIE WRAP ON #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen!" Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol Pay Surprise Visit to Father Dharmendra on the Last Day of Film’s Shoot (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Below:

Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. IT’S A TALKIE WRAP ON #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go!⁰We will see you on the big screen! pic.twitter.com/Z1FSKAeiYr — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 1, 2022

