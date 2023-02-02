Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was scheduled to be released to be released in theatres on April 28. The makers have now revealed that the film is being postponed. The rom-com featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will now arrive in theatres on July 28. While sharing the announcement on Twitter, the makers mentioned in its caption, “Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!” This means its clashing with the superhero film The Marvels, starring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in the lead, which is also releasing on the same date. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release Date: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra-Starrer to Hit the Big Screens on April 28, 2023!

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani New Release Date

Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! Bringing back the magic, the love & larger-than-life entertainment - #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023!🍿#RRKPK pic.twitter.com/nC644FbIKe — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)