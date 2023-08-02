Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to show solid performance at the box office. The family entertainer starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has hit Rs 60 crore mark at the box office. The total collections of Karan Johar’s film stands at Rs 60.22 crore in India. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt’s Film Grosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Collections

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is rock-solid on Day 5… Tue is HIGHER than Mon, says it all… The hold on weekdays clearly indicates that #RRKPK will put up an impressive show in Weekend 2 as well… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr. Total: ₹ 60.22… pic.twitter.com/sUE01LOHxT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2023

