A new teaser of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is out. The eerie background score sets the tone right for this horror thriller. The film will wrap up shooting by August 14 while the trailer drops on August 20. The film stars Palak Tiwari, Shivin Narang, Tanisha Mukerji and Arbaaz Khan.

'ROSIE' TRAILER DROPS ON 20 AUG... #Rosie: The Saffron Chapter wraps on 14 Aug 2021... Trailer unveils on 20 Aug 2021... Stars #ArbaazKhan, #ShivinNarang, #TanishaaMukerji and #PalakTiwari... Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra. pic.twitter.com/E1MKBcqRpF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2021

