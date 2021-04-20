Ajay Devgn will be seen in an intense cop avatar in the crime-drama series titled Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. The show will mark his digital debut and the show will premiere sooon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Check Out The First Look Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)