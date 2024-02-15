Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz, who are rumoured to be dating, once again turned heads as they stepped out together for a Valentine’s Day dinner date. The duo attracted attention with their coordinated outfits, both opting for striking red attire. Ishaan and Chandni complemented each other's looks as they twinned in the romantic hue. Their dinner outing grabbed eyeballs as they were seen walking hand in hand, further fuelling speculation about their relationship status. Pippa: Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz Twin in Black for the Film’s Special Screening; See Rumoured Couple’s New Pic.

Ishaan Khatter And Chandni Bainz

