On the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday today (April 2), the makers of his next Runway 34 released the first song from the film. Titled "Mitra Re", the melody is sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal. The track seems high on emotions and is also soulful. Starring Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, the movie releases in theatres on April 29. Ajay Devgn Birthday: Kajol Shares a Stunning Picture With a Quirky Caption To Wish Hubby on His Special Day!

