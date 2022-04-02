Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan took to social media and wished hubby Ajay Devgn on his 53rd birthday. She shared a stunning picture where she's totally in love with Ajay. Meanwhile, she took a quirky angle to wish hubby, where she also mentioned about the festival of Gudi Padwa. Kajol wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de." Ajay Devgn Birthday: From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam To The Legend Of Bhagat Singh – 5 Times The Actor Won Hearts With His Performances!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram

