Aayush Sharma is gearing up for his upcoming film, Ruslaan. The filmmakers recently revealed a new poster featuring his character, showcasing him in a fierce demeanour with a knife dangerously close to his eyeball. Ruslaan is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 26, with the teaser set to launch on March 12. Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma Dons Never-Before-Seen Action Hero Avatar in Karan Butani’s Thriller; Film To Release on April 26 (Watch Video).

Check Out Ruslaan's New Poster:

AAYUSH SHARMA: ‘RUSLAAN’ NEW POSTER ARRIVES… TEASER ON 12 MARCH… 26 APRIL RELEASE… Team #Ruslaan - starring #AayushSharma - will unveil #RuslaanTeaser on 12 March 2024… The film arrives in *cinemas* on 26 April 2024.#Ruslaan also features #JagapathiBabu, #SushriiMishraa and… pic.twitter.com/dANhS12Uc7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2024

