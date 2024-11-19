Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, commemorated their 60th wedding anniversary yesterday (November 18). The occasion was doubly celebrated as Salman's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, marked her 10th wedding anniversary with Aayush Sharma. A grand celebration was held, with family and friends gathering to honour these significant milestones. Video from the event showcases a joyous atmosphere, with Salman Khan sharing light moments with his father and the couple, Aayush and Arpita, cutting celebratory cake. The event was also attended by Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Have a look. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Ashneer Grover Breaks Silence After Salman Khan Schools Him on the Reality Show, Says ‘Not a Single Thing Demeaning Said for Him Ever’ (View Post).

It Was Double Celebration For Khandaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

