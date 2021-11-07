Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared some precious clicks from his debut film Saat Hindustani, as the movie completed 52 years today. While sharing the black and white pics he wrote, "T 4089 - on 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" & it released on 7 November 1969… 52 Years .. TODAY !!" Have a look.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

