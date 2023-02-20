Sahil Khan has been photographed at the Mumbai Airport along with model Natalia Barulich. The actor was seen giving Neymar’s ex-girlfriend a warm hug as he received her at the airport. The two were seen all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi. Workout & Diet of India’s Official Aesthetic King, Sahil Khan (Watch Videos).

Sahil Khan And Natalia Barulich

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)