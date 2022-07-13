Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and fam are currently holidaying in London. Well, it was yesterday (July 12), when pics of Saifeena, Taimur watching India vs England's first ODI in UK was all over the internet. Now, a new photo has gone viral that see Saif chilling with MS Dhoni and West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge after the match. Quite an epic moment! The Rolling Stones Concert: Video of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Attending The Rock Concert In London Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check It Out:

Latest click of MS Dhoni with Former West Indies cricketer Gordon Greenidge and Saif Ali khan.😇♥️#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/xqKGld522u — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 12, 2022

