Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana keeps making headlines for multiple reasons. Recently, it was reported that Sakshi Tanwar had been offered the role of Mandodari in Ramayana. Now, she has clarified that the reports are false. Speaking to Zoom, Sakshi said, 'I haven't been approached for the part.' Sakshi is known for her movies Dangal, Mohalla Assi, Samrat Prithviraj, and more. Mai: Scene From Sakshi Tanwar's Netflix Show Depicting How Women Work Even in Grief Goes Viral.

Sakshi Tanwar Denies Being Part of Ramayana

