In an old viral video, Salman Khan is spotted leaving an airport when a fan approaches him for selfies. Despite keeping a distance, Salman seems displeased and signals to halt the fan's request. He is clearly seen giving a death stare to a fan trying to click a selfie. Accompanied by security, the actor swiftly reacts to the fan's approach. A team member intervenes, urging the fan to turn off the camera. Watch the throwback video below! Salman Khan Turns 58: Fans Want Update on The Bull After Karan Johar's Birthday Post for Bhai Teases 'Finally We Have Story to Tell Again'.

Salman Khan's Old Viral Video Giving Death stare To A Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amol Bilari (@amolbilari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)