Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra along with Meghna Gulzar unveiled the trailer for Sam Bahadur in a momentous event at The Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. The occasion was graced by the distinguished presence of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, alongside several respected officers. The event was not only a celebration of cinema but also a tribute to the Indian Army, as the team expressed their deep gratitude for the constant support and encouragement received. Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal–Meghna Gulzar’s Film Gives Glimpse Into the Life of ‘No-Nonsense Army Commander’ Sam Manekshaw.

View Vicky Kaushal's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)