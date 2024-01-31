Filmmaker Sandeep Singh was honoured with the Champions of Change Award on January 31 for his impactful contributions to the Indian film industry through acclaimed works like Safed, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and Jhund. Presented by Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan & Justice Gyansudha Misra. Shilpa Shetty Conferred with Champions of Change 2023 Award, Actress Expresses Gratitude Via Insta Post.

Sandeep Singh Conferred With Champions Of Change Award:

