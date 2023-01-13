Bollywood screenwriter, Sanjay Chauhan is no more. Reportedly, he died after suffering from liver cirrhosis. For the unaware, the artist was popularly known for I Am Kalam for which he won the Filmfare Award and Paan Singh Tomar, among others. May his soul RIP. KK Dies at 53, Noted Bollywood Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath Passes Away in Kolkata After Performing at Concert in the City.

RIP Sanjay Chauhan:

It is with great sadness that we have to inform that our dear Sanjay Chauhan is no more with us. Dhoop, I am Kalam, I did not kill Gandhi and Sanjay Chauhan, author of Paan Singh Tomar breathed his last. pic.twitter.com/bTTY04n4JK — MrB (@brahmatmajay) January 12, 2023

